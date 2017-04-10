Boy walking from store 1 of 2 hurt in shooting
Police say an 11-year-old boy walking home from a grocery store with his father is one of two people wounded by gunfire in an eastern Pennsylvania city. Allentown police say the shootings happened shortly after 7:30 p.m. Sunday.
