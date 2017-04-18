Bethlehem traffic stop nets heroin worth $30K on the street, chief says
There are 1 comment on the NJ.com story from Thursday, titled Bethlehem traffic stop nets heroin worth $30K on the street, chief says. In it, NJ.com reports that:
Bethlehem police said a traffic stop Wednesday night in the city led to the discovery of 136 grams of heroin and one arrest. If the heroin was processed and packaged for street sales, it would equal 6,000 packets worth more than $30,000, police Chief Mark DiLuzio said in a news release.
#1 12 hrs ago
There is one question here to be posed, northampton county and others recieved a route 222 coridor grant to fight against this and nothampton and berks seem to be the only oneZ gaining any kind of substancial groundZ on this matter?!)$ This tellZ me the county LEFT out which is also the county seat has involvement in this modern social ill allowable under home schooled law charter to infect itZ boundries hence the quality of life claimed to be enhanced is truely just helpped in hampering this by missappropreationZ of fundZ that seemZ to be part of a arenaZ agenda design allowable as a collectivities collusion to disillusion the public as a positive progession?!)$
