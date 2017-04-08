Berks Country Fest to have 'Saturday Night Live' guitarist, ...
At the Berks Country Fest, a Guitar-A-Rama featuring G.E. Smith, David Cullen, Valley-favorite Craig Thatcher and Jim Hurst will be at noon June 11 at Building 24 in Wyomissing. The guitarists also will give workshops throughout the day.
