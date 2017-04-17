Author seeks to help parents raise re...

Author seeks to help parents raise resilient kids

It can start as early as preschool: "If you don't do what I want, I won't be your friend anymore." Relational aggression - using a relationship to get what you want - will be one of several topics author Rachel Simmons will cover at her talk, "Helping Your Child Negotiate Peer Relationships in the Age of Social Media."

