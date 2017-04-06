Allentown's Keith Morris named chief of police at University Park

Keith Morris, chief of the Allentown Police Department in Allentown, Pennsylvania, has been named chief of police at Penn State's University Park campus, effective April 20. Morris succeeds Mike Lowery, who has served as interim chief of police at University Park since January 2016. Lowery will transition into a new role as director of operations within University Police and Public Safety, where he will oversee police field operations for Penn State's Commonwealth campuses.

