Allentown's Five City Center plans includes top concert hall
There are 1 comment on the The Morning Call story from Thursday, titled Allentown's Five City Center plans includes top concert hall.
A 1,400-capacity concert hall hosting 200 to 250 concerts a year would be part of a proposed $250 million Five City Center complex in Allentown, developers announced Thursday. The concert hall would have a feature unique in the Lehigh Valley: a retractable wall that could open onto an adjoining park.
United States
#1 1 hr ago
What happened to the spinning stage, is it going to be like the hypeZ headZ similarly to a linda blair head spinning side effectZ?!)$ Yet another harebrain ponzie scheem upon the innocent indigent childrenZ children of America not only the HOLE of pa?!)$
