Allentown's Five City Center plans in...

Allentown's Five City Center plans includes top concert hall

There are 1 comment on the The Morning Call story from Thursday, titled Allentown's Five City Center plans includes top concert hall. In it, The Morning Call reports that:

A 1,400-capacity concert hall hosting 200 to 250 concerts a year would be part of a proposed $250 million Five City Center complex in Allentown, developers announced Thursday. The concert hall would have a feature unique in the Lehigh Valley: a retractable wall that could open onto an adjoining park.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Morning Call.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
silly rabbit

United States

#1 1 hr ago
What happened to the spinning stage, is it going to be like the hypeZ headZ similarly to a linda blair head spinning side effectZ?!)$ Yet another harebrain ponzie scheem upon the innocent indigent childrenZ children of America not only the HOLE of pa?!)$
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Allentown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 7 min RoxLo 1,523,522
Maltamon blackmails boys; teens spanked 1 hr silly rabbit 2
News Allentown council hopefuls debate war on crime ... (Apr '07) 1 hr silly rabbit 10
News Man guilty in fatal home invasion for K2 and money 2 hr silly rabbit 20
News Get furnace checked or face a fine (Nov '14) 5 hr silly rabbit 134
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 13 hr silly rabbit 313,989
7th century goat molesting barbarians Thu silly rabbit 15
See all Allentown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Allentown Forum Now

Allentown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Allentown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Allentown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,230 • Total comments across all topics: 280,631,937

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC