Allentown teen dies after being shot at home
Joseph A. Slobodzian has been a reporter for the Inquirer since 1982 and has covered a variety of beats, including the New Jersey Statehouse and state government, federal courts and agencies, and, since 2008, Philadelphia's criminal justice system. Lehigh County authorities are investigating the death of an Allentown teen who was shot to death Saturday in an area home.
