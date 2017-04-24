Allentown swears in its newest police chief
Glen Dorney was sworn in April 24, 2017, as Allentown's newest police chief. Dorney replaces Keith Morris.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Allentown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|5 min
|My New Alias RULES
|1,522,205
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|13 min
|Susanm
|313,971
|Man guilty in fatal home invasion for K2 and money
|3 hr
|Want No Circumcised
|12
|7th century goat molesting barbarians
|8 hr
|silly rabbit
|14
|Little League Coach Pleads Guilty to Spanking P...
|18 hr
|Was Now Convicted
|1
|Teacher in Alleged Sex Assault Gets Court Date (May '13)
|23 hr
|Maltamon
|12
|Oprah Winfrey says she weighs 200 pounds (Dec '08)
|Sun
|Bear
|1,084
Find what you want!
Search Allentown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC