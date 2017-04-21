Allentown JazzFest preview by Dan DeChellis Trio bodes well for Art...

Bryan Tuck, CEO of Allentown JazzFest, will be the first to admit Allentown Art Museum is not the first place area jazz fans think of as a performance space. But a concert Thursday by Dan DeChellis Trio in the museum's Trexler Gallery to serve as a preview of the third annual JazzFest, which starts May 3, showed it's not only an interesting and engaging space for an intimate performance, but also has surprisingly good acoustics.

