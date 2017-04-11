After errors, ICE suspends reports de...

After errors, ICE suspends reports designed to embarrass 'sanctuary' cities

Immigration and Customs Enforcement is suspending a recently adopted practice of reporting cities that don't cooperate with federal detention efforts after the first few reports were plagued by errors. The new policy, an attempt to pressure cities and counties that refuse to hold people in the country illegally for immigration agents, was a priority for President Trump .

