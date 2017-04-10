A new era for athletics begins with $3M project at this Lehigh Valley college

The soccer field is going from grass to turf, but it's hardly the only component of a new $3 million athletic facility that's got Cedar Crest College excited. The college in Allentown last week broke ground on FalconPlex, an ambitious project that will not only convert the field, but also create a 4,000-square-foot field house with locker rooms, a press box and a VIP viewing deck.

