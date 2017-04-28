28-year-old's death at hotel under in...

28-year-old's death at hotel under investigation, authorities say

Authorities were investigating the death of a 28-year-old Northampton County man at a hotel outside Allentown, authorities said. Thomas H. Buhlinger, of Graystone Circle in Northampton, was pronounced dead at 12:42 p.m. Thursday at Knight's Inn & Suites, 1880 Steelstone Road in Hanover Township, Lehigh County , according to the Lehigh County Coroner's Office.

