28-year-old's death at hotel under investigation, authorities say
Authorities were investigating the death of a 28-year-old Northampton County man at a hotel outside Allentown, authorities said. Thomas H. Buhlinger, of Graystone Circle in Northampton, was pronounced dead at 12:42 p.m. Thursday at Knight's Inn & Suites, 1880 Steelstone Road in Hanover Township, Lehigh County , according to the Lehigh County Coroner's Office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Allentown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|TeaRumpster
|1,523,683
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|2 hr
|silly rabbit
|313,991
|Maltamon blackmails boys; teens spanked
|2 hr
|silly rabbit
|6
|Allentown's Five City Center plans includes top...
|15 hr
|silly rabbit
|1
|Allentown council hopefuls debate war on crime ... (Apr '07)
|15 hr
|silly rabbit
|10
|Man guilty in fatal home invasion for K2 and money
|16 hr
|silly rabbit
|20
|Get furnace checked or face a fine (Nov '14)
|18 hr
|silly rabbit
|134
Find what you want!
Search Allentown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC