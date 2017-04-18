18-year-old dies after being shot at ...

18-year-old dies after being shot at his Allentown home

George Concepcion, of the 200 block of North Nagle Street, was pronounced dead at 12:44 a.m. at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Salisbury Township, the Lehigh County coroner said. Concepcion was shot at about 11 p.m. at his home, the coroner's office said.

