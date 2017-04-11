11 Lehigh Valley bars cited for alleg...

11 Lehigh Valley bars cited for alleged liquor law violations

The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement has identified 11 Lehigh Valley establishments that allegedly violated liquor codes in the latest round of citations, announced Friday. The Bethlehem Volunteer Firemen's Home Association , 6 Hillmond Street in Bethlehem , since 1983, did not declare its primary business to be the sale of alcoholic beverages; sold alcohol to nonmembers; between July 2, 2015, and Dec. 8, 2016, failed to submit annual reports to the state revenue department; failed to maintain complete records of the business for two years; on June 15, 2016, refused to allow officers to fully inspect the premises; and a slew of other regulatory and gambling violations.

Comments made yesterday: 23,086 • Total comments across all topics: 280,128,773

