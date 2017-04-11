11 Lehigh Valley bars cited for alleged liquor law violations
The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement has identified 11 Lehigh Valley establishments that allegedly violated liquor codes in the latest round of citations, announced Friday. The Bethlehem Volunteer Firemen's Home Association , 6 Hillmond Street in Bethlehem , since 1983, did not declare its primary business to be the sale of alcoholic beverages; sold alcohol to nonmembers; between July 2, 2015, and Dec. 8, 2016, failed to submit annual reports to the state revenue department; failed to maintain complete records of the business for two years; on June 15, 2016, refused to allow officers to fully inspect the premises; and a slew of other regulatory and gambling violations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Allentown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Susanm
|1,513,975
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|1 hr
|Mabinogi
|313,773
|Allentown's Keith Morris named chief of police ...
|1 hr
|silly rabbit
|1
|Schmoyer to raise insanity defense : The Mornin... (Apr '07)
|7 hr
|silly rabbit
|10
|Get furnace checked or face a fine (Nov '14)
|23 hr
|silly rabbit
|134
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Thu
|Dudley
|8,122
|Hamilton Kitchen owner opening restaurant at Ha...
|Apr 5
|silly rabbit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Allentown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC