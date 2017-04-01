1 Image
This is no April Fool's Joke. Crayola, a week after announce its plans to retire one of its staple crayons, has decided to end the life of the Dandelion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Coastal Courier.
Comments
Add your comments below
Allentown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|sonicfilter
|1,511,782
|City lists possible actions on Americus : The M... (Mar '07)
|3 hr
|silly rabbit
|18
|Senator wants to expand local tax consolidation
|8 hr
|silly rabbit
|1
|NC sheriff's 'trashy Mexicans' remark brings qu... (Oct '08)
|17 hr
|Gramps
|983
|Snow creates some havoc, some fun (Mar '09)
|21 hr
|Martin garey
|8
|Coffeehouse brews controversy with political pu...
|Sat
|silly rabbit
|1
|Let's call them 'constitutional cities,' not 's...
|Sat
|silly rabbit
|5
Find what you want!
Search Allentown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC