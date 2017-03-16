Yuengling's Ice Cream, other new foods coming to Coca-Cola Park
So as we turn out thoughts to baseball season, we can look forward to Yuengling's Ice Cream and other fun new foods at Coca-Cola Park in Allentown. The park will feature the brand's top flavors including orange cream, vanilla, chocolate, black & tan , mint chocolate chip, cookies & cream, strawberry, chocolate marshmallow, vanilla fudge chunk with pretzel, and root beer float.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.
Add your comments below
Allentown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|6 min
|Incognito4Ever
|1,506,456
|Cops: Dealer stashed meth in freezer, heroin in...
|2 hr
|silly rabbit
|1
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|5 hr
|John-K
|313,527
|Exchange student neglect may lead to reform (Jul '09)
|9 hr
|Bigbuggie
|16
|Build momentum for regional public health : The... (Mar '07)
|14 hr
|silly rabbit
|18
|14 displaced as Allentown fire damages 3 rowhomes
|Wed
|silly rabbit
|2
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Tue
|Dudley
|8,058
Find what you want!
Search Allentown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC