Yuengling's Ice Cream, other new food...

Yuengling's Ice Cream, other new foods coming to Coca-Cola Park

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Morning Call

So as we turn out thoughts to baseball season, we can look forward to Yuengling's Ice Cream and other fun new foods at Coca-Cola Park in Allentown. The park will feature the brand's top flavors including orange cream, vanilla, chocolate, black & tan , mint chocolate chip, cookies & cream, strawberry, chocolate marshmallow, vanilla fudge chunk with pretzel, and root beer float.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Allentown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 6 min Incognito4Ever 1,506,456
News Cops: Dealer stashed meth in freezer, heroin in... 2 hr silly rabbit 1
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 5 hr John-K 313,527
News Exchange student neglect may lead to reform (Jul '09) 9 hr Bigbuggie 16
News Build momentum for regional public health : The... (Mar '07) 14 hr silly rabbit 18
News 14 displaced as Allentown fire damages 3 rowhomes Wed silly rabbit 2
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Tue Dudley 8,058
See all Allentown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Allentown Forum Now

Allentown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Allentown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Ireland
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Allentown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,002 • Total comments across all topics: 279,589,386

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC