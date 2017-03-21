Yuengling's Ice Cream introduces new ...

Yuengling's Ice Cream introduces new flavors: Butter beer, strawberry

The creamy butterscotch drink made famous in the popular "Harry Potter" book and movie series is one of two new Yuengling's Ice Cream flavors announced this week. With one flavor getting its inspiration from pop culture, Yuengling's Ice Cream's other new flavor is much more traditional: Strawberry, which has been a consistent request from customers since the brand relaunched in 2014.

