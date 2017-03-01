Yingde shareholders' deal with PAG forces Air Products into war

The three founding partners of Yingde have essentially set a floor price for the stock at HK$6 per share, which any new bidder will need to surpass. A swift decision by Yingde Gases Group's chairman Zhao Xiangti to join his rival directors Mark Sun Zhongguo and Trevor Strutt to accept PAG Asia Capital's offer to buy the company has forced United States-based Air Products' hand to get into the bidding game.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.