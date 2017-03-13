Woman's - potbelly' was 140-pound tumor

Woman's - potbelly' was 140-pound tumor

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Columbian

The 5-foot-1 Pennsylvania woman - who had always easily kept a petite figure, even after the birth of her two sons - started gaining weight. Five pounds one year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Allentown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min RoxLo 1,507,587
Allentown car wash gets new life 5 hr silly rabbit 3
News Emmaus teacher had 'sexual contact' with studen... 5 hr silly rabbit 3
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 13 hr jonjedi 313,585
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Sat Cheech the Conser... 8,059
News Daycare kids encouraged to curse on camera Sat silly rabbit 5
News Build momentum for regional public health : The... (Mar '07) Mar 16 silly rabbit 20
See all Allentown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Allentown Forum Now

Allentown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Allentown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Casey Anthony
 

Allentown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,385 • Total comments across all topics: 279,687,872

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC