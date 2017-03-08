Wolf discusses economic growth in Scr...

Wolf discusses economic growth in Scranton stop

The state's top politician visited a health care startup in Scranton on Wednesday and asked an important question about the young men who started the company. "What can we do to make sure more people do what these guys did?" Gov. Tom Wolf asked a group of employees and local politicians at a roundtable discussion at Signallamp Health .

