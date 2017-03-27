Witness on phone with police followed...

Witness on phone with police followed alleged gas station robbers

Thursday

Allentown police say a witness who called 911 about a gas station robbery ended up following the suspects and helping officers nab them minutes after the crime. The witness, whom police did not identify, called police after seeing a person dressed all in black run into the Speedway at 1043 Lehigh St. The robber had a long gun and demanded cash and cigarettes, police said.

