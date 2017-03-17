Why celebrate St. Patrick's Day?

Why celebrate St. Patrick's Day?

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: The Morning Call

St. Patrick is the patron saint of Ireland, and brought Christianity to the country. March 17 is the anniversary of his death.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Allentown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min Realtime 1,507,229
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 24 min Abrahammock Relig... 313,578
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 12 hr Cheech the Conser... 8,059
News Daycare kids encouraged to curse on camera 21 hr silly rabbit 5
News Build momentum for regional public health : The... (Mar '07) Thu silly rabbit 20
News Cops: Dealer stashed meth in freezer, heroin in... Mar 16 silly rabbit 1
News Exchange student neglect may lead to reform (Jul '09) Mar 15 Bigbuggie 16
See all Allentown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Allentown Forum Now

Allentown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Allentown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. South Korea
  1. Iraq
  2. Mexico
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
 

Allentown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,348 • Total comments across all topics: 279,665,161

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC