Why celebrate St. Patrick's Day?
St. Patrick is the patron saint of Ireland, and brought Christianity to the country. March 17 is the anniversary of his death.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.
Comments
Add your comments below
Allentown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Realtime
|1,507,229
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|24 min
|Abrahammock Relig...
|313,578
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|12 hr
|Cheech the Conser...
|8,059
|Daycare kids encouraged to curse on camera
|21 hr
|silly rabbit
|5
|Build momentum for regional public health : The... (Mar '07)
|Thu
|silly rabbit
|20
|Cops: Dealer stashed meth in freezer, heroin in...
|Mar 16
|silly rabbit
|1
|Exchange student neglect may lead to reform (Jul '09)
|Mar 15
|Bigbuggie
|16
Find what you want!
Search Allentown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC