Tax Evasion: 'Mark of the Beast' Belief Doesn't Save Man From Conviction

A man who equated using a Social Security number with the biblical "mark of the beast" was convicted of tax evasion in federal court Tuesday in Allentown, Pennsylvania, after he failed to file tax returns for 20 years. James Schlosser of Bird-in-Hand, Pennsylvania, didn't file taxes from 1994 to 2014 and failed to report $2.3 million in income from his job as a medical equipment salesman during that time, according to The Associated Press .

