Tax Evasion: 'Mark of the Beast' Belief Doesn't Save Man From Conviction
A man who equated using a Social Security number with the biblical "mark of the beast" was convicted of tax evasion in federal court Tuesday in Allentown, Pennsylvania, after he failed to file tax returns for 20 years. James Schlosser of Bird-in-Hand, Pennsylvania, didn't file taxes from 1994 to 2014 and failed to report $2.3 million in income from his job as a medical equipment salesman during that time, according to The Associated Press .
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.
Add your comments below
Allentown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|John Galt
|1,503,527
|Cops probing cellphone store robberies find evi...
|7 min
|fistfucker
|22
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|10 min
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|8,047
|Man who exposed himself in parking lot avoids jail
|4 hr
|silly rabbit
|1
|Build momentum for regional public health : The... (Mar '07)
|5 hr
|fistfucker
|5
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|Wed
|Junket
|313,421
|Another Allentown restaurant closes. The mayor ...
|Wed
|silly rabbit
|4
Find what you want!
Search Allentown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC