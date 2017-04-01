Talk in Allentown about Gifford Pinchot: Reflections on an early conservationist

Author Bibi Gaston will discuss and sign her recent book, 'Gifford Pinchot and the First Foresters,' 1 p.m. April 8 at the Lehigh Valley Heritage Museum in Allentown. Gaston is the great-grandniece of Pinchot, a former two-term Pennsylvania governor and first chief of the U.S. Forest Service.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.