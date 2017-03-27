Surveillance video helps nab 2016 bank robber, DA says
Lehigh County prosecutors said surveillance video helped catch an Allentown accused of robbing a Whitehall Township bank last year , as well as stealing two cars. John Cruz, 41, 209 N. Fourth St., Allentown, is charged with two counts of robbery and faces multiple charges related to the stolen vehicles.
