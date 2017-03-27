Surveillance video helps nab 2016 ban...

Surveillance video helps nab 2016 bank robber, DA says

14 hrs ago

Lehigh County prosecutors said surveillance video helped catch an Allentown accused of robbing a Whitehall Township bank last year , as well as stealing two cars. John Cruz, 41, 209 N. Fourth St., Allentown, is charged with two counts of robbery and faces multiple charges related to the stolen vehicles.

Allentown, PA

