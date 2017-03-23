Surgeon nabbed in Lehigh Valley prescription fraud investigation
A Lehigh Valley trauma surgeon is part of a group of 10 Lehigh Valley residents facing charges in connection with a handful of prescription fraud investigations, prosecutors announced on Friday. Three of the defendants worked in the medical field, one used vet offices to get pain medication, and six others were part of a prescription pill ring in the Allentown area, prosecutors announced.
