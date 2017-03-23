Surgeon nabbed in Lehigh Valley presc...

Surgeon nabbed in Lehigh Valley prescription fraud investigation

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 24 Read more: NJ.com

A Lehigh Valley trauma surgeon is part of a group of 10 Lehigh Valley residents facing charges in connection with a handful of prescription fraud investigations, prosecutors announced on Friday. Three of the defendants worked in the medical field, one used vet offices to get pain medication, and six others were part of a prescription pill ring in the Allentown area, prosecutors announced.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Allentown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 7 min Junket 313,669
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 10 min Earl 1,509,325
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 12 min Into The Night 8,070
News Family: Garden Bros Circus comes to Allentown 3 hr silly rabbit 1
Allentown car wash gets new life 3 hr silly rabbit 23
News Get furnace checked or face a fine (Nov '14) Sun silly rabbit 133
News 10 arrested in relation to prescription fraud i... Sun silly rabbit 3
See all Allentown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Allentown Forum Now

Allentown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Allentown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Iran
  1. Wall Street
  2. Mexico
  3. Oakland
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Allentown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,226 • Total comments across all topics: 279,857,561

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC