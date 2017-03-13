Stay fit at home with Allentown woman...

Stay fit at home with Allentown woman's household chores book

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: The Morning Call

Susan Hulsman Bingham of Allentown has written, illustrated and self-published 'Friendly At Home Fitness Manual,' which is a fundraiser for the Church of the Mediator's Refugee Center in Allentown. Susan Hulsman Bingham of Allentown has written, illustrated and self-published 'Friendly At Home Fitness Manual,' which is a fundraiser for the Church of the Mediator's Refugee Center in Allentown.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Allentown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min Yeah 1,507,555
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 10 hr Dudley 8,063
News Pastor's Son Is Convicted Of Bank Robbery (Aug '06) 11 hr fistfucker 3
News Nassau County Court and Family Court judges (Nov '08) 16 hr silly rabbit 94
Allentown car wash gets new life 17 hr silly rabbit 5
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 19 hr ThomasA 313,615
News SWAT team called to Pittsburgh's Allentown neig... Tue silly rabbit 1
See all Allentown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Allentown Forum Now

Allentown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Allentown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Wall Street
  2. Syria
  3. Wildfires
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Allentown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,277 • Total comments across all topics: 279,734,850

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC