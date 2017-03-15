St. Patrick's Day in Allentown: Events through the weekend
The city's St. Patrick's Day celebration goes into full swing Thursday with a flag-raising ceremony, followed by a coronation celebration, free cultural community day and finally, Sunday's 60th annual parade. The parade kicks off 1:30 p.m. Sunday at the Allentown Fairgrounds, and travels through the west end, west on Liberty, north on 19th, west on Tilghman, south on 25th Street, east on Liberty and back to the fairgrounds.
