St. Patrick's Day festivities in Beth...

St. Patrick's Day festivities in Bethlehem were cold but colorful

Next Story Prev Story
56 min ago Read more: The Morning Call

Bundled in blankets, the crowd at Bethlehem's Parade of Shamrocks enjoyed an afternoon of bagpipes, bands, balloons and beer. The cold didn't dampen the festive atmosphere, though the weather moved the morning's "Best Legs in a Kilt" competition inside at Donegal Square.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Allentown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min USAsince1680 1,504,695
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 53 min Faith Michigan 313,440
News Cops probing cellphone store robberies find evi... 2 hr silly rabbit 29
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 2 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 8,057
News Build momentum for regional public health : The... (Mar '07) 7 hr fistfucker 12
News Wolf discusses economic growth in Scranton stop 14 hr silly rabbit 1
News Variance allows homes in Thorpe silk mill : The... (Apr '07) Fri The mayor of regg... 9
See all Allentown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Allentown Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for Lehigh County was issued at March 11 at 4:52PM EDT

Allentown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Allentown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Allentown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,409 • Total comments across all topics: 279,481,769

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC