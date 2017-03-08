St. Patrick's Day events in the Lehigh Valley: Your guide
St. Patrick's Day is on March 17, but the celebrations are well under way in the Lehigh Valley. Bethlehem's Parade of Shamrocks is on Saturday , as are two Best Legs in a Kilt contests.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.
Comments
Add your comments below
Allentown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|Incognito4Ever
|1,503,956
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|3 hr
|cpeter1313
|313,434
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|6 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|8,052
|Cops probing cellphone store robberies find evi...
|7 hr
|silly rabbit
|25
|Variance allows homes in Thorpe silk mill : The... (Apr '07)
|14 hr
|Lballetta
|8
|Build momentum for regional public health : The... (Mar '07)
|18 hr
|fistfucker
|7
|Man who exposed himself in parking lot avoids jail
|Thu
|silly rabbit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Allentown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC