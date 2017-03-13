Speeds being reduced due to blowing snow

Speeds being reduced due to blowing snow

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: PennLive.com

Speeds are being reduced on parts of Interstate 80 today due to high winds and blowing snow, Pennsylvania Department of Transportation says. The speed limit is being reduced to 45 mph on a section of I-80 in Clinton County through 4 p.m. The section is between milemarkers 174 near Lamar to mm 197 near the Clinton/Union County line.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Allentown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min Pete 1,506,270
News Build momentum for regional public health : The... (Mar '07) 1 hr silly rabbit 18
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 7 hr cpeter1313 313,503
News 14 displaced as Allentown fire damages 3 rowhomes 13 hr silly rabbit 2
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Tue Dudley 8,058
News Cops probing cellphone store robberies find evi... Mar 12 silly rabbit 30
News Coach Mike Kopp: Central Catholic coach Mike Ko... (Feb '09) Mar 12 Cchs sucks 16
See all Allentown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Allentown Forum Now

Allentown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Allentown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Ireland
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Allentown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,481 • Total comments across all topics: 279,575,746

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC