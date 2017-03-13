Speeds being reduced due to blowing snow

Speeds are being reduced on parts of Interstate 80 today due to high winds and blowing snow, Pennsylvania Department of Transportation says. The speed limit is being reduced to 45 mph on a section of I-80 in Clinton County through 4 p.m. The section is between milemarkers 174 near Lamar to mm 197 near the Clinton/Union County line.

