Sonic armed robbery was an inside job, prosecutors say

Tuesday

A Sonic Drive-In manager didn't think much of an employee's questions when he asked about the surveillance cameras in the restaurant and whether they worked. But after the restaurant off Airport Road in Hanover Township, Lehigh County was robbed last month, Sean Fornes' questions made the crime seem premeditated, manager Sadie Beegle testified on Tuesday.

