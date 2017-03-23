SMAMS students helping promote manufacturing
Lights, camera, action. A small group of St. Marys Area Middle School students are hoping to capture the top prize in an educational media contest "What's So Cool About Manufacturing."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Press.
Comments
Add your comments below
Allentown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|8 min
|zabach
|313,662
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|32 min
|Reality Check
|1,509,117
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|4 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|8,068
|Allentown car wash gets new life
|8 hr
|silly rabbit
|20
|Get furnace checked or face a fine (Nov '14)
|11 hr
|silly rabbit
|133
|10 arrested in relation to prescription fraud i...
|16 hr
|silly rabbit
|3
|40 Below Regains Liquor License (May '15)
|Sat
|Garett
|12
Find what you want!
Search Allentown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC