She had resigned herself to being plump. She actually had a 140-pound tumour

Mary Clancey, 71, had been getting bigger over 15 years, despite dieting. Then doctors discovered the reason: a "slippery" cancerous mass so big it didn't fit in the picture taken by a CT scan.

