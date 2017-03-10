She had resigned herself to being plump. She actually had a 140-pound tumour
Mary Clancey, 71, had been getting bigger over 15 years, despite dieting. Then doctors discovered the reason: a "slippery" cancerous mass so big it didn't fit in the picture taken by a CT scan.
