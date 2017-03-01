Severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Lehigh Valley
This AccuWeather.com radar image shows a strong thunderstorm moving east toward the Lehigh Valley as of 2:20 p.m EST Wednesday, March 1, 2017. (Courtesy image [?][?] Take Cover! Severe Thunderstorm Warning continues for Allentown PA and Bethlehem PA until 3:00 PM EST pic.twitter.com/M3k1P68xtd "For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building," the warning states.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Allentown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Grey Ghost
|1,500,273
|Allentown's Americus Hotel racking up retail te...
|6 hr
|silly rabbit
|4
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|8 hr
|cpeter1313
|313,397
|Allentown's Wok Box Fresh Asian Kitchen closed ...
|11 hr
|silly rabbit
|2
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|23 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|8,032
|Should illegal immigrants get tuition breaks? (Apr '09)
|Wed
|MichaelNorcross
|3,838
|Northampton County judge blasts recusal demand (Mar '09)
|Tue
|silly rabbit
|18
Find what you want!
Search Allentown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC