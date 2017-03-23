Sen. Bob Casey: 'I Will Not Support' ...

Sen. Bob Casey: 'I Will Not Support' Gorsuch Confirmation

Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., said he is against confirming Neil Gorsuch for a seat on the Supreme Court, The Hill reported. "I don't believe that Judge Gorsuch, his judicial approach, would ensure fairness for workers and families in Pennsylvania ... and I will not support his nomination," Casey said.

