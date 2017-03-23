Sen. Bob Casey: 'I Will Not Support' Gorsuch Confirmation
Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., said he is against confirming Neil Gorsuch for a seat on the Supreme Court, The Hill reported. "I don't believe that Judge Gorsuch, his judicial approach, would ensure fairness for workers and families in Pennsylvania ... and I will not support his nomination," Casey said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.
Comments
Add your comments below
Allentown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|10 min
|mdbuilder
|1,509,090
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|1 hr
|Quirky
|313,661
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|Into The Night
|8,067
|Allentown car wash gets new life
|4 hr
|silly rabbit
|20
|Get furnace checked or face a fine (Nov '14)
|7 hr
|silly rabbit
|133
|10 arrested in relation to prescription fraud i...
|12 hr
|silly rabbit
|3
|40 Below Regains Liquor License (May '15)
|Sat
|Garett
|12
Find what you want!
Search Allentown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC