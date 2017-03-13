Review: Magnificent instrument shines in hands of superb organist at Allentown Symphony concert
The mighty organ, that king of instruments, ruled supreme Saturday evening and Sunday afternoon during the Allentown Symphony Orchestra concerts at Miller Symphony Hall in Allentown. Three works for organ put the magnificent instrument, provided by the Allen Organ Company, through its paces, in addition to showing off the prodigious skill of the featured soloist, organist Maestro Hector Olivera.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.
Add your comments below
Allentown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|23 min
|VetnorsGate
|1,505,839
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|3 hr
|ThomasA
|313,462
|14 displaced as Allentown fire damages 3 rowhomes
|6 hr
|silly rabbit
|1
|Build momentum for regional public health : The... (Mar '07)
|18 hr
|silly rabbit
|15
|Cops probing cellphone store robberies find evi...
|Sun
|silly rabbit
|30
|Coach Mike Kopp: Central Catholic coach Mike Ko... (Feb '09)
|Sun
|Cchs sucks
|16
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Sat
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|8,057
Find what you want!
Search Allentown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC