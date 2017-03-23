Police: Four charged in burglaries of a nice, secludeda homes
BUSHKILL TOWNSHIP - Northampton County authorities charged four people in a string of residential burglaries at homes in Plainfield, Moore and Bushkill townships. Two of those charged said they broke into homes to steal items to sell for cash to support their heroin addictions, police said.
