Pioneer Band of Allentown, discussion on jazz artist management added to Allentown Jazz Fest

Pioneer Band of Allentown, the organization of professional musicians that for more than 125 years has performed traditional concert band fare to pops and contemporary music in the Lehigh Valley and beyond, has been added to the Allentown Jazz Fest lineup. Also added was a discussion session on "The New Paradigm of Jazz Management," by Gail W. Boyd, an attorney and head of a jazz artist management firm and former vice chairwoman of the National Bar Association's Entertainment, Sports and Art Law Committee.

