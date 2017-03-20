Pioneer Band of Allentown, discussion on jazz artist management added to Allentown Jazz Fest
Pioneer Band of Allentown, the organization of professional musicians that for more than 125 years has performed traditional concert band fare to pops and contemporary music in the Lehigh Valley and beyond, has been added to the Allentown Jazz Fest lineup. Also added was a discussion session on "The New Paradigm of Jazz Management," by Gail W. Boyd, an attorney and head of a jazz artist management firm and former vice chairwoman of the National Bar Association's Entertainment, Sports and Art Law Committee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.
Add your comments below
Allentown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 hr
|copout
|1,507,861
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|2 hr
|Truth is might
|313,603
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|11 hr
|Into The Night
|8,060
|Allentown car wash gets new life
|21 hr
|silly rabbit
|3
|Emmaus teacher had 'sexual contact' with studen...
|21 hr
|silly rabbit
|3
|Daycare kids encouraged to curse on camera
|Mar 18
|silly rabbit
|5
|Build momentum for regional public health : The... (Mar '07)
|Mar 16
|silly rabbit
|20
Find what you want!
Search Allentown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC