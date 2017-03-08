Pennsylvania district settles class drowning suit for $80K
An eastern Pennsylvania school district is paying $80,000 to settle a lawsuit by the mother of a boy who drowned after a high school swimming class. The Morning Call reports an attorney for the estate of Juanya Spady filed settlement documents Thursday in U.S. District Court, Allentown.
