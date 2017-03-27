PA Court Says FF Union Can Negotiate Minimum Staffing
March 29--ALLENTOWN -- The state Supreme Court has ruled in favor of Allentown firefighters, finding that their union can negotiate the minimum number of firefighters on a shift because it has a direct impact on safety. In a unanimous decision Tuesday that affects municipalities with professional fire departments across Pennsylvania, the court rejected Allentown's argument that shift staffing was an issue for managers to decide because of its impact on city finances.
Start the conversation, or Read more at FireHouse.com.
Add your comments below
Allentown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Grey Ghost
|1,510,575
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|15 min
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|8,092
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|1 hr
|silly rabbit
|313,705
|Build momentum for regional public health : The... (Mar '07)
|5 hr
|silly rabbit
|12
|Got a crime tip? Allentown police have an app f...
|5 hr
|silly rabbit
|2
|City seeks to raise money, cut costs : The Morn... (Apr '07)
|20 hr
|silly rabbit
|24
|Family: Garden Bros Circus comes to Allentown
|Wed
|silly rabbit
|8
Find what you want!
Search Allentown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC