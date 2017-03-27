PA Court Says FF Union Can Negotiate ...

PA Court Says FF Union Can Negotiate Minimum Staffing

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: FireHouse.com

March 29--ALLENTOWN -- The state Supreme Court has ruled in favor of Allentown firefighters, finding that their union can negotiate the minimum number of firefighters on a shift because it has a direct impact on safety. In a unanimous decision Tuesday that affects municipalities with professional fire departments across Pennsylvania, the court rejected Allentown's argument that shift staffing was an issue for managers to decide because of its impact on city finances.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FireHouse.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Allentown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Grey Ghost 1,510,575
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 15 min Patriot AKA Bozo 8,092
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 1 hr silly rabbit 313,705
News Build momentum for regional public health : The... (Mar '07) 5 hr silly rabbit 12
News Got a crime tip? Allentown police have an app f... 5 hr silly rabbit 2
News City seeks to raise money, cut costs : The Morn... (Apr '07) 20 hr silly rabbit 24
News Family: Garden Bros Circus comes to Allentown Wed silly rabbit 8
See all Allentown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Allentown Forum Now

Allentown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Allentown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Climate Change
  2. Iran
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Allentown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,664 • Total comments across all topics: 279,931,879

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC