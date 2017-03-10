One dead after Allentown night club shooting
Allentown Police said officers working an extra duty assignment at Club Dubai went to the east end of the parking lot at 2:23 a.m. today for a disturbance. While responding to the area of the disturbance, officers heard multiple gunshots and saw a man with a handgun actively shooting at pedestrians in the area.
