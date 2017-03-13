Northeast snowstorm puts 31 million u...

Northeast snowstorm puts 31 million under blizzard warning

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: MyHighPlains.com

A Nor'easter is dumping snow and pushing winds into the US East Coast early Tuesday -- the beginnings of a monster storm that has placed 31 million people under a blizzard warning. So far, more than 7,600 US flights have been canceled and thousands of schools have closed due to what could be a historic storm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MyHighPlains.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Allentown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min VetnorsGate 1,506,105
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 2 hr ThomasA 313,465
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 8 hr Dudley 8,058
News 14 displaced as Allentown fire damages 3 rowhomes 22 hr silly rabbit 1
News Build momentum for regional public health : The... (Mar '07) Mon silly rabbit 15
News Cops probing cellphone store robberies find evi... Sun silly rabbit 30
News Coach Mike Kopp: Central Catholic coach Mike Ko... (Feb '09) Sun Cchs sucks 16
See all Allentown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Allentown Forum Now

Allentown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Allentown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Ireland
  1. Health Care
  2. Zimbabwe
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Allentown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,477 • Total comments across all topics: 279,549,960

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC