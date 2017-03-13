Northeast snowstorm puts 31 million under blizzard warning
A Nor'easter is dumping snow and pushing winds into the US East Coast early Tuesday -- the beginnings of a monster storm that has placed 31 million people under a blizzard warning. So far, more than 7,600 US flights have been canceled and thousands of schools have closed due to what could be a historic storm.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MyHighPlains.com.
Add your comments below
Allentown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|VetnorsGate
|1,506,105
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|2 hr
|ThomasA
|313,465
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|8 hr
|Dudley
|8,058
|14 displaced as Allentown fire damages 3 rowhomes
|22 hr
|silly rabbit
|1
|Build momentum for regional public health : The... (Mar '07)
|Mon
|silly rabbit
|15
|Cops probing cellphone store robberies find evi...
|Sun
|silly rabbit
|30
|Coach Mike Kopp: Central Catholic coach Mike Ko... (Feb '09)
|Sun
|Cchs sucks
|16
Find what you want!
Search Allentown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC