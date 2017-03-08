Northampton County to get 1st 'zombie' liquor license
The Lehigh Valley is getting two more liquor licenses, part of a batch of 42 so-called zombie licenses sold during an auction that ended Friday. This second round of auctioning expired restaurant licenses brought in bids totaling about $5 million, on top of nearly $7.8 million in bids for 40 licenses during the initial round last fall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Allentown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|Ms Sassy
|1,503,276
|Cops probing cellphone store robberies find evi...
|7 hr
|silly rabbit
|18
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|15 hr
|Junket
|313,421
|Another Allentown restaurant closes. The mayor ...
|16 hr
|silly rabbit
|4
|Build momentum for regional public health : The... (Mar '07)
|16 hr
|silly rabbit
|4
|anyone remember Herpse elementary school on 5th... (Jun '11)
|Tue
|silly rabbit
|9
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Tue
|Into The Night
|8,044
Find what you want!
Search Allentown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC