New Production of a oeThe Glass Menageriea Stars Wheelchair User Madison Ferris
On March 9th, The Glass Menagerie will open at the Belasco Theater in New York City, thereby adding a new act to the city's theater history - Madison Ferris, an actor with muscular dystrophy, will become the first wheelchair user to perform a major role in a Broadway production. Ferris will be playing the part of Laura Wingfield, a young woman who is subjected to her mother meddling in her romantic life, in this latest revival of Tennessee Williams' 1944 family drama.
Read more at New Mobility.
