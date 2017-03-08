New downtown Allentown farmers market...

New downtown Allentown farmers market to debut May 5

Steve Shelly, of Upper Saucon-based Godshall Farm, and his wife, Nicole, have organized a new farmers market coming to Friday nights in downtown Allentown. They will also be a vendor at the market.

