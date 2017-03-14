My Fuzzy Friend: Daisy the pug is afr...

My Fuzzy Friend: Daisy the pug is afraid of her own reflection

Next Story Prev Story
12 min ago Read more: The Morning Call

Pet of the Week - Captain Jack available for adoption from Feline Finish Line, which can be found on petfinder.com Pet of the Week - Captain Jack available for adoption from Feline Finish Line, which can be found on petfinder.com Pet of the Week - Captain Jack available for adoption from Feline Finish Line, which can be found on petfinder.com Pet of the Week - Captain Jack available for adoption from Feline Finish Line, which can be found on petfinder.com The former owner of a golden retriever named Henry was arrested March 1 after she didn't appear in court to face criminal charges. The former owner of a golden retriever named Henry was arrested March 1 after she didn't appear in court to face criminal charges.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Allentown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min USAsince1680 1,505,818
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 1 hr Faith Michigan 313,461
News 14 displaced as Allentown fire damages 3 rowhomes 1 hr silly rabbit 1
News Build momentum for regional public health : The... (Mar '07) 13 hr silly rabbit 15
News Cops probing cellphone store robberies find evi... Sun silly rabbit 30
News Coach Mike Kopp: Central Catholic coach Mike Ko... (Feb '09) Sun Cchs sucks 16
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Sat Patriot AKA Bozo 8,057
See all Allentown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Allentown Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Blizzard Warning for Lehigh County was issued at March 13 at 8:48PM EDT

Allentown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Allentown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
  1. South Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Health Care
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
 

Allentown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,047 • Total comments across all topics: 279,528,723

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC