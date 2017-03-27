Motorcycle crash victim dreamed of being mechanical engineer
While attending Dieruff High School, Eskander participated in the a academic center program at Lehigh Career and Technical Institute. He studied in the material handling class and had aspirations to someday become a mechanical engineer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Allentown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|22 min
|Cheech the Conser...
|1,509,413
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|2 hr
|John-K
|313,670
|Family: Garden Bros Circus comes to Allentown
|2 hr
|silly rabbit
|3
|10 arrested in relation to prescription fraud i...
|2 hr
|Silly Maltamon
|4
|'Sip into Spring' with downtown Allentown cockt...
|2 hr
|silly rabbit
|1
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|3 hr
|Into The Night
|8,070
|Allentown car wash gets new life
|6 hr
|silly rabbit
|23
Find what you want!
Search Allentown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC