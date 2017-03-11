Monthly event shines light on Allentown arts community

With venues like the Allentown Art Museum, Miller Symphony Hall and the Baum School of Art, downtown Allentown has long been a destination for artists, art collectors and art lovers. Now with emerging studios and galleries such as Gallery 724 and Studio 740 on Hamilton Street, and the Allentown Arts Walk running through the new development in center city, the city's arts community has joined forces with downtown restaurants and retailers to present a monthly event, Destination Arts: Third Thursday.

