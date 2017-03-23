Medical office employees illegally to...

Medical office employees illegally took painkillers, AG's office says

Thursday Read more: NJ.com

The Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office on Wednesday charged two Lehigh Valley women who worked in medical offices for illegally obtaining opioid painkillers, according to court records. In one case, Faith C. Barnhart, 31, of the 2800 block of Crest Avenue South in Allentown, was working as a registered nurse at Easton Hospital in Wilson Borough when her dispensing of medication raised red flags, authorities said.

